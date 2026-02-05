ETV Bharat / state

Infant Among Eight Injured In Fire At Factory In Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh

Raigarh: Eight persons, including an eight-month-old baby, sustained burns after a fire broke out at a factory in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district on Thursday, police said. The incident occurred around 11 am at a "carbon plant" in Banipathar village under the Kharsia police station area, Raigarh Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Soni said.

After being alerted, a police team was sent to the accident spot. With the help of local residents, the injured persons were rushed to the district hospital. They were later referred to Jindal Fortis Hospital, he said. The infant is suspected to be the child of one of the injured workers, he said.