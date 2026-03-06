ETV Bharat / state

11 Injured In Explosion At Chemical Factory In Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri District

Mumbai: At least 11 persons, most of them workers, were injured in an explosion at a chemical factory in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district on Friday, police said.

The explosion took place at the Dr Khan Industrial Consultants (DKIC) unit located at Lote Parshuram MIDC (chemical zone), around 250 km from Mumbai, police said.