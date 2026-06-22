ETV Bharat / state

Several Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone And Software Office In Lucknow's Aliganj

Lucknow: A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone and software office located on the second floor of a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among employees and visitors. Several people were injured while trying to escape the blaze, while officials fear that some individuals may still be trapped inside the building.

According to eyewitnesses, the private office is located above a pet shop in the locality. The fire reportedly started on the third floor and quickly spread through the building, engulfing the gaming zone and software office. More than 30 people were reportedly present inside the premises when the blaze erupted.

As smoke and flames rapidly spread through the building, people scrambled for safety. With no immediate escape route available, several individuals reportedly used wires strung along the building to climb down, while others jumped from the second floor to escape.

At least two people, including a young woman, sustained injuries while escaping from the building.

The fire spread rapidly, creating chaos and complicating rescue efforts. Local residents alleged that fire tenders took nearly half an hour to reach the spot. By then, thick smoke had engulfed large portions of the building.