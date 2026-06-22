Several Injured As Massive Fire Breaks Out At Gaming Zone And Software Office In Lucknow's Aliganj
Several people jumped from a commercial building to escape a major fire in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday; the rescue operation is on.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Lucknow: A massive fire broke out at a gaming zone and software office located on the second floor of a commercial building in Lucknow's Aliganj area on Monday afternoon, triggering panic among employees and visitors. Several people were injured while trying to escape the blaze, while officials fear that some individuals may still be trapped inside the building.
According to eyewitnesses, the private office is located above a pet shop in the locality. The fire reportedly started on the third floor and quickly spread through the building, engulfing the gaming zone and software office. More than 30 people were reportedly present inside the premises when the blaze erupted.
As smoke and flames rapidly spread through the building, people scrambled for safety. With no immediate escape route available, several individuals reportedly used wires strung along the building to climb down, while others jumped from the second floor to escape.
#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Firefighting and rescue operations underway at a coaching centre in Aliganj, Lucknow.— ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2026
Some people are feared trapped inside the building. pic.twitter.com/OwxlMq4zjt
At least two people, including a young woman, sustained injuries while escaping from the building.
The fire spread rapidly, creating chaos and complicating rescue efforts. Local residents alleged that fire tenders took nearly half an hour to reach the spot. By then, thick smoke had engulfed large portions of the building.
Authorities fear that six to seven people may still be trapped inside the structure, although the exact number cannot be confirmed until the firefighting operation is completed.
Fire department officials said they received information about the incident and immediately launched a large-scale rescue and firefighting operation. A total of 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.
Firefighters continued efforts to douse the flames and search the building at the time of reporting. Officials said the exact number of people trapped, if any, would be known only after the fire is fully controlled and rescue teams gain access to all parts of the building.
CM Yogi Takes Cognisance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the incident and directed senior officials to reach the spot immediately.
The Chief Minister instructed authorities to expedite rescue and relief operations and ensure proper medical treatment for those injured. He also directed the administration to remain on high alert and take all necessary precautions during the rescue operation.
The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.
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