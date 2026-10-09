ETV Bharat / state

1 Killed, 24 Injured As HRTC Bus Plunges Off Road In Shimla

Bus was badly damaged in the incident ( ETV Bharat )

Rampur: One person was killed and 24 others were injured, with two in critical condition, after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus skidded off the road and plunged around 50 metres along a slope in Rampur of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred at around 8 am near Dansa village when the bus was travelling from Sanei to Rampur, and the driver lost control at a sharp end. There were 35 passengers on board.

Rampur SHO Ramesh Negi said, "Vansh Negi from Karali village died while undergoing treatment at Khaneri Hospital. Twenty-four passengers are currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and doctors are closely monitoring their condition." Rampur SDM Harsh Amrendra Singh said, "Locals engaged in relief and rescue operations. They transported the injured to the Mahatma Gandhi Medical Service Complex (MGMSC), Khaneri. A medical team at the hospital was put on alert, and treatment for the injured began. Two passengers had sustained serious injuries."