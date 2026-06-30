ETV Bharat / state

Several Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Haldia Petrochemicals' Naphtha Pipeline In Bengal

File photo of Haldia petro-chemical plant of West Bengal. Several have been injured and five are critical after a fire in naphta carrying pipeline ( EYV Bharat )

Kolkata: More than 20 people were injured after a major fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.

This incident occurred around 3 am on Tuesday, police said. The fire spread quickly, engulfing several houses in the Chiranjibpur area in ward 13 of Haldia Municipality.

A police official said more than 12 firefighting engines were deployed and firefighting operations are still underway.

The injured were initially taken to the Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. "Over 20 people, mostly locals, were injured in the fire, of whom five are critical. Some are undergoing treatment here while some have been rushed to hospitals in Kolkata," a police officer said.

Among the injured were two security personnel of the company, the officer said.

"Five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital. Around 10 people are being shifted to state-run SSKM Hospital and NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, besides two other private hospitals in the city," he said.

Police said extensive efforts are being taken to bring the fire under control.