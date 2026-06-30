Several Injured As Fire Breaks Out In Haldia Petrochemicals' Naphtha Pipeline In Bengal
A police officer said firefighters are using foam and fly ash to prevent the blaze from spreading further.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 12:42 PM IST
Kolkata: More than 20 people were injured after a major fire broke out in a naphtha-carrying pipeline of Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd (HPL) in Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal.
This incident occurred around 3 am on Tuesday, police said. The fire spread quickly, engulfing several houses in the Chiranjibpur area in ward 13 of Haldia Municipality.
A police official said more than 12 firefighting engines were deployed and firefighting operations are still underway.
The injured were initially taken to the Haldia Sub-Divisional Hospital. "Over 20 people, mostly locals, were injured in the fire, of whom five are critical. Some are undergoing treatment here while some have been rushed to hospitals in Kolkata," a police officer said.
Among the injured were two security personnel of the company, the officer said.
"Five of them were later shifted to Tamluk Medical College and Hospital. Around 10 people are being shifted to state-run SSKM Hospital and NRS Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, besides two other private hospitals in the city," he said.
Police said extensive efforts are being taken to bring the fire under control.
"The firefighters are using foam and fly ash to prevent it from spreading further. We are hoping it will be doused soon. A few houses have been completely gutted in the blaze," the officer said.
The cause is yet to be ascertained as fire officials and police have launched investigations. "We suspect there was leakage from the naphtha pipeline, which could have caused this fire. However, it can be revealed only after our formal investigations are completed," he said.
The blaze also damaged overhead railway equipment near the site, disrupting train services, officials said.
In a statement, HPL said, "Preliminary information has indicated the incident might have occurred in the vicinity of an unauthorised naphtha theft point near its plant."
The statement further said, "Naphtha is a highly combustible and extremely flammable hydrocarbon, and HPL has repeatedly cautioned local communities against trying to get unauthorised access or handling petroleum products as they cause safety risks."
"It would be premature to comment further or attribute responsibility until the investigation is complete," the company said, maintaining that it would continue to cooperate fully with the investigating agencies. "Our thoughts are with those affected," it added.