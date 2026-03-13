One Passenger Killed, Six Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Gujarat
A private luxury sleeper bus caught fire while heading from Rajasthan to Ahmedabad. The exact cause of fire is under investigation, police said.
Published : March 13, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
Banaskantha: One passenger was charred to death and six others injured after a private luxury sleeper bus caught fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday, police said.
The bus was heading from Rajasthan's Nachna to Ahmedabad when suddenly flames erupted near Nenava village in Dhanera. The incident occurred at around 3:30 am when passengers were asleep. Flames intensified, and in no time, fire engulfed the entire bus, triggering panic among passengers. To escape the flames, many passengers smashed the windows and jumped out to save their lives.
The Dhanera Fire Department was immediately alerted. Fire tenders from Dhanera arrived at the scene and were soon joined by a team from Rajasthan's Sanchore to douse the flames. The Dhanera Police immediately launched relief and rescue operations, rushing the injured to the hospital.
At least seven passengers were injured. Among them, one passenger suffered severe burn injuries and was shifted to Palanpur Civil Hospital, where he died during treatment, while the remaining six were admitted to a government hospital for treatment.
M J Chaudhary, inspector of the Dhanera police station told ETV Bharat over phone that a luxury sleeper bus had caught fire near Nenava village and seven people sustained burn injuries. One passenger died during treatment and six others are hospitalised, he said.
According to the police, preliminary assessments suggest that the fire may have been triggered by a short circuit but the exact cause will be determined only after receiving the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report. Police have already initiated a comprehensive investigation into the matter, an official said.
