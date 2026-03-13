ETV Bharat / state

One Passenger Killed, Six Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Gujarat

Banaskantha: One passenger was charred to death and six others injured after a private luxury sleeper bus caught fire in Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Friday, police said.

The bus was heading from Rajasthan's Nachna to Ahmedabad when suddenly flames erupted near Nenava village in Dhanera. The incident occurred at around 3:30 am when passengers were asleep. Flames intensified, and in no time, fire engulfed the entire bus, triggering panic among passengers. To escape the flames, many passengers smashed the windows and jumped out to save their lives.

The Dhanera Fire Department was immediately alerted. Fire tenders from Dhanera arrived at the scene and were soon joined by a team from Rajasthan's Sanchore to douse the flames. The Dhanera Police immediately launched relief and rescue operations, rushing the injured to the hospital.