ETV Bharat / state

10 Injured, Seven Critical After Cooking Gas Cylinder Explodes In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Thanjavur: At least 10 people, including a 15-year-old girl, sustained severe burn injuries after an LPG cooking gas cylinder exploded on Thursday while locals were attempting to extinguish a house fire at Chinna Ammankudi in Thanjavur district, police said. Seven of the injured are currently undergoing treatment in the ICU at the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital, they said.

The incident occurred around 2 am at the thatched residence of Murugayan, a local farmer from the Lakshmipuram area. According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out in the thatched structure at Chinna Ammankudi near Thiruvonam while the family was asleep. Neighbours noticed the flames, alerted the family to evacuate, and rushed to douse the blaze using water.

While several local men gathered around the structure to control the flames, an LPG cooking cylinder kept inside the thatched kitchen area unexpectedly exploded.

The impact of the blast injured Murugayan, his daughter Abhinaya, and several neighbours who were assisting in the firefighting efforts. They were identified as Kasinathan, Rajasekhar, Palanivel, Vembaiyan, Kalaiyarasi, Bhuvaneshwaran, Selvaraj and Kaliammal. Recounting the incident, Durgadevi, a local resident, told PTI Videos that neighbours woke them up after seeing the thatched house on fire.