19 Indigo Flights Cancelled From Hyderabad, Flyers Frustrated

Hyderabad: A chaotic situation unfolded at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here after Indigo airlines cancelled 19 flights to various destinations, including Delhi and Bengaluru from here on Wednesday, airport sources said.

The airport said that some IndiGo flights have been impacted due to airline-related technology and operational issues, resulting in delays and cancellations. Similarly, the airline also cancelled 21 incoming flights from various destinations, the sources said. Nine flights were cancelled on Tuesday too.

“Deeply unfortunate to see #Ayyappadevotees forced to protest at Hyderabad Airport after @IndiGo6E failed to address hours-long delays. Passengers deserve clarity, and responsible service. Hope the authorities take immediate action,” a netizen said in a post on X tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Ram Mohan Naidu.