ETV Bharat / state

Six Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Poonch, Jammu And Kashmir

The mangled remains of the vehicle, that met with the accident ( ETV Bharat )

Jammu: At least six people died, and three others were injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident in Sokar, Sheindra in Mandi Tehsil of district Poonch this evening, police said.

Giving details, police officials of Mandi police station said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK20A-8702 was on its way from Sheindra to Manuwali and rolled down in a deep gorge near Sokar.

"Immediately after receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals. In the accident, six people were killed, and three others got injured, who have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment," said a police official.