Six Killed, Three Injured In Road Accident In Poonch, Jammu And Kashmir
The mishap occurred when the vehicle was on its way from Sheindra to Manuwali in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 8:29 PM IST
Jammu: At least six people died, and three others were injured after a vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident in Sokar, Sheindra in Mandi Tehsil of district Poonch this evening, police said.
Giving details, police officials of Mandi police station said that a vehicle bearing registration number JK20A-8702 was on its way from Sheindra to Manuwali and rolled down in a deep gorge near Sokar.
"Immediately after receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started a rescue operation with the help of locals. In the accident, six people were killed, and three others got injured, who have been shifted to District Hospital Poonch for treatment," said a police official.
The deceased have been identified as Sheraz Ahmed, son of Shams Din, Nazakat Hussain, son of Muhammad Sharief, Muhammad Shafiq, Musarat Hussain, son of Liyaqat Hussain, Zulfat Bi, wife of Muhammad Amin and Muhammad Wasid, son of Muhammad Rashid, all resident of Sokar, Sheindra.
The injured have been identified as Muhammad Amin, Irshan Ahmed and Tahir Ahmed. The police have registered a case in this regard.