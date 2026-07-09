52 Illegal Commercial Properties Near Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad Face Civic Hammer
Deputy town development officer Mahesh Tabiyar said that the exercise is being carried out in view of preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030
By PTI
Published : July 9, 2026 at 8:22 PM IST
Ahmedabad: As part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, the local civic body on Thursday began demolishing more than 50 illegally constructed commercial properties near the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area to facilitate road widening.
The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) maintained the affected shop owners were issued notices in advance, giving them time to vacate the premises.
"The demolition of 52 illegally constructed commercial properties around the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera is underway as part of a road widening project. The exercise is being carried out in view of preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030," deputy town development officer Mahesh Tabiyar told PTI.
To maintain law and order during the drive, around 80 personnel, including police and civic officials, were deployed at the site. Four excavator machines were pressed into service for the demolition work, he informed.
Tabiyar said notices had been served to all affected shop owners 45 days before the demolition drive, giving them time to vacate the premises.