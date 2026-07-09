ETV Bharat / state

52 Illegal Commercial Properties Near Narendra Modi Stadium In Ahmedabad Face Civic Hammer

Ahmedabad: As part of preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2030 in Ahmedabad, the local civic body on Thursday began demolishing more than 50 illegally constructed commercial properties near the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area to facilitate road widening.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) maintained the affected shop owners were issued notices in advance, giving them time to vacate the premises.

"The demolition of 52 illegally constructed commercial properties around the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera is underway as part of a road widening project. The exercise is being carried out in view of preparations for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030," deputy town development officer Mahesh Tabiyar told PTI.