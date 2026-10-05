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150 Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants Who Were Living In JK Being Deported: Officials

The illegal Bangladeshi nationals were taken on a special Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra, where they were handed over to Border Security Force personnel

Bangladeshi Immigrants deport
Representational Image (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : October 5, 2026 at 4:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Monday said that 150 Bangladeshi nationals, who were staying illegally in the Union Territory, were being deported.

They were taken on a special Indian Air Force plane to Bagdogra, where they were handed over to Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, Srinagar police said. Another batch of 150 Bangladeshis would be deported on October 7, they said.

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TAGGED:

JK BANGLADESHI IMMIGRANT
BANGLADESHI IN INDIA
BANGLADESHI IMMIGRANTS DEPORTATION
FOREIGN NATIONALS IN INDIA
BANGLADESHI IMMIGRANTS DEPORT

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