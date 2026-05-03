ETV Bharat / state

58 Hospitalised After Eating 'Dahibara' In Odisha's Jajpur

Jajpur: A total of 58 people, including 27 children, had to be hospitalised as they fell ill after allegedly consuming a local delicacy at a village in Odisha's Jajpur district, police have said.

The incident occurred in Patapur village under the Dasarathapur block on Friday. They had eaten 'Cuttack Dahibara' from a local vendor, and soon after, complained of vomiting and fever, police said.

They were admitted to the Dasarathapur Community Health Centre and Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital. Jajpur District Collector Ambar Kumar Kar said 21 people have been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling visited the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur and enquired about the condition of the people admitted there.