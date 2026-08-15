ETV Bharat / state

3 Held In Bengal's Cooch Behar Over Suspected Links With Pakistan-Based ISI

Kolkata: Three persons were arrested from West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district by the state police’s Special Task Force (STF) for their alleged involvement in espionage activities linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), an official said on Saturday.

The accused – identified as Rashidul Haque, Nur Nasiruddin Ali and Shafiqul Islam – were apprehended late Friday evening ahead of Independence Day from the Sahebganj area of Dinahata in north Bengal, he said. They were produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody for 14 days, the official said.

According to investigators, the trio may have been operating undercover in India as ISI agents and were accused of smuggling Indian SIM cards for mobile phones to Pakistan via Bangladesh.

The group was also allegedly involved in the production of counterfeit currency notes, said an official in the state police STF. The arrests came amid a series of apprehensions made by Bengal police over the past month of people suspected of having terror links.

On July 31, a suspected operative linked to the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and the Shahzad Bhatti gang, Hamim Mondal, was arrested from Bardhaman.

Mondal’s girlfriend and aide, Arpita Sarkar, was subsequently arrested from Sahibgunj in Jharkhand and a third associate, Aditya Singh alias Raju, was nabbed from Howrah. Within a span of the following week and a half, four more people were arrested in the state in connection with suspected terror links.