ETV Bharat / state

Around 330 Held In Crackdown On Fraudulent Activities By Assam Police: DGP

Guwahati: Around 330 people, accused of being involved in various fraudulent activities, including impersonating police personnel, have been arrested in a special operation since early Saturday, DGP Harmeet Singh said. He said the crackdown was underway and the number of arrests would increase.

Some of the suspects have been traced outside Assam, including cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and they will also be brought under the police net soon. "Around 330 people, accused of being involved in various fraudulent activities, have been arrested in a crackdown since early Saturday," the director general of police said.