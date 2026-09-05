Around 330 Held In Crackdown On Fraudulent Activities By Assam Police: DGP
DGP Harmeet Singh said these arrested were involved in various frauds, like luring people with the promise of settling police cases or impersonating police officials
By PTI
Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Guwahati: Around 330 people, accused of being involved in various fraudulent activities, including impersonating police personnel, have been arrested in a special operation since early Saturday, DGP Harmeet Singh said. He said the crackdown was underway and the number of arrests would increase.
Some of the suspects have been traced outside Assam, including cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and they will also be brought under the police net soon. "Around 330 people, accused of being involved in various fraudulent activities, have been arrested in a crackdown since early Saturday," the director general of police said.
Singh said those arrested were involved in various frauds, like luring people with the promise of settling police cases or impersonating police officials, and threatening people over the phone and extracting money.
“The police have been working against these frauds. This special crackdown is being carried out as per the instructions of the chief minister," he added.
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