ETV Bharat / state

Around 330 Held In Crackdown On Fraudulent Activities By Assam Police: DGP

DGP Harmeet Singh said these arrested were involved in various frauds, like luring people with the promise of settling police cases or impersonating police officials

ASSAM FRAUD CASES
File photo of Assam DGP Harmeet Singh (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 5, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Guwahati: Around 330 people, accused of being involved in various fraudulent activities, including impersonating police personnel, have been arrested in a special operation since early Saturday, DGP Harmeet Singh said. He said the crackdown was underway and the number of arrests would increase.

Some of the suspects have been traced outside Assam, including cities like Hyderabad and Bengaluru, and they will also be brought under the police net soon. "Around 330 people, accused of being involved in various fraudulent activities, have been arrested in a crackdown since early Saturday," the director general of police said.

Singh said those arrested were involved in various frauds, like luring people with the promise of settling police cases or impersonating police officials, and threatening people over the phone and extracting money.

“The police have been working against these frauds. This special crackdown is being carried out as per the instructions of the chief minister," he added.

Also Read

Assam To Set Up 'Anti Narcotics Task Force' To Deal With Drug Menace: Himanta

TAGGED:

ASSAM POLICE
DGP HARMEET SINGH
ASSAM CRIME
ASSAM FRAUD CASES

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.