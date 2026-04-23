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Four Held For Providing Logistic Support To Terrorists In JK

The officials said that a hand grenade, 15 AK-47 rounds, four mobile phones and some cash were recovered from their possession.

jammu kashmir terror logistics
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By PTI

Published : April 23, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Srinagar: Four overground workers (OGWs), including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here for allegedly providing logistic support to terrorists, officials said on Thursday. Police arrested the four OGWs from the Hazratbal area of the city here on Wednesday night.

They identified the OGWs as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, all residents of Hazratbal. The woman was identified as Shazia Mohammad, a resident of Hazratbal as well, the officials said.

They said a hand grenade, 15 AK-47 rounds, four mobile phones and some cash were recovered from their possession. A case has been filed against them under various sections of the UAPA and Arms Act, the officials added.

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TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR TERROR
SRINAGAR OGW ARREST
LOGISTICS SUPPORT TO TERRORISTS JK
UAPA
JAMMU KASHMIR TERROR LOGISTICS

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