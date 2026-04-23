ETV Bharat / state

Four Held For Providing Logistic Support To Terrorists In JK

Srinagar: Four overground workers (OGWs), including a woman, were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital here for allegedly providing logistic support to terrorists, officials said on Thursday. Police arrested the four OGWs from the Hazratbal area of the city here on Wednesday night.

They identified the OGWs as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, and Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, all residents of Hazratbal. The woman was identified as Shazia Mohammad, a resident of Hazratbal as well, the officials said.