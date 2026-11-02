ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Organised Financial Fraud In Assam; Police Suspect Links To Pakistan Intel Operatives

Guwahati: Six people, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly operating an organised financial fraud racket through mule bank accounts, with suspected links to Pakistan Intelligence Operatives, police said on Monday.

Acting on intelligence inputs from central agencies, the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police launched an operation and nabbed the six accused since October 28 from various locations in Guwahati. The STF registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Sonitpur District Police.

Preliminary findings suggested that the racket has allegedly defrauded victims of several crores of rupees, and its mastermind is believed to be coordinating and controlling the activities of other members from outside Assam, the Assam Police said in a statement.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that an SBI bank account belonging to accused Marjina Begum had received credits amounting to lakhs of rupees within just 47 days, between June 22 and August 5, 2026. The amounts were withdrawn almost immediately after each deposit, indicating a suspicious pattern of financial transactions," it added.

Further investigations revealed alleged involvement of Mofijul Haque (22) and Himangshu Das (19), both residents of Guwahati, in suspicious transactions linked to the account with a suspected connection to a Pakistan Intelligence Operative, the statement said.

The STF launched an operation on October 28 and arrested three accused, including Begum, and recovered mobile phones and incriminating documents from their possession, it added.

"During interrogation, Mofijul Haque and Himangshu Das disclosed names of several other persons associated with the racket," the statement read.

Acting on the leads, the STF picked up three more persons. Rakib Hussain (34) was arrested on October 29, while Iftar Hussain (25) and Arman Azuz Hoque (20) were nabbed on October 30, it added.