Five Held For Illegal Sex Determination, Female Foeticide In Karnataka

Health department officials received a tip-off about the sex determination tests and foeticide. They conducted a raid at a farmhouse on Bannur Highway.

Authorities raid place where female foeticide was taking place (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 23, 2025 at 3:45 PM IST

Mysuru: Five people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal sex determination tests and female foeticide, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Thursday. The gang operated in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Varuna constituency in Mysuru district.

According to health department officials, they received a tip-off about the sex determination tests and foeticide. They raided a farmhouse in village Hunaganahalli on Bannur Highway in Varuna and nabbed the culprits on Wednesday evening. Rao shared details of the operation carried out by the health department officials in a social media post.

“It has been discovered that a sex determination operation is being carried out at Hunaganahalli Farm House near Bannur Highway. Our Health Department officials have successfully arrested the foeticide killers through a secret operation. It has been discovered that they are conducting sex determination with the help of a pregnant woman,” the Minister said.

During the operation, four pregnant women were present at the scene for the sex determination of the foetus and a scanning device was found. A case has been registered under the Prenatal Sex Determination of Fetus (PCPNDT) Act, and the Health Department is continuously fighting against female foeticide, Rao said.

Underlining that female foeticide is a social scourge, the Minister asked people to take a proactive step towards it. “The society should be aware of this and take the initiative to wage war against female foeticide. The Health Department is always with those who cooperate against foeticide.. No matter how big they are, our government is determined to eliminate female foeticide,” he said.

