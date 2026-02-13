ETV Bharat / state

19 Govt School Students Hospitalised After Taking Excessive Dose Of Iron Tablets

Chandrapur: Nineteen students from a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district fell ill and had to be hospitalised after apparently consuming an excessive dose of anti-anaemia tablets without supervision, officials said on Friday.

A probe has been ordered after the incident was reported from Bhamdeli village in Bhadravati tehsil, they said.

According to officials, students are given iron tablets every Monday. However, some students from the ZP school reportedly consumed more such tablets on Tuesday when the teachers were not around.