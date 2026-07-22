ETV Bharat / state

Three Girls Go Missing From Govt Children's Home In Noida; Traced In Aligarh

Noida: Three girls from a government-run children's home in Noida went missing from their school on Tuesday and were recovered safely within hours from Aligarh, police said. The girls, aged 10, 12 and 13, are residents of the Rajkiya Balgrih Balika (Government Children's Home for Girls) in Sector 62. According to police, the girls had reached their school in Sector 51 in the institution's bus along with a female helper.

During lunch break around 10.30 am, the helper was unable to locate the girls on the school premises and informed the school principal as well as the in-charge of the children's home, following which police were alerted.