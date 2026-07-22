Three Girls Go Missing From Govt Children's Home In Noida; Traced In Aligarh
Police said the trio had left in a bus but did not reveal the reason behind their act. Further legal proceedings are underway.
By PTI
Published : July 22, 2026 at 11:28 AM IST
Noida: Three girls from a government-run children's home in Noida went missing from their school on Tuesday and were recovered safely within hours from Aligarh, police said. The girls, aged 10, 12 and 13, are residents of the Rajkiya Balgrih Balika (Government Children's Home for Girls) in Sector 62. According to police, the girls had reached their school in Sector 51 in the institution's bus along with a female helper.
During lunch break around 10.30 am, the helper was unable to locate the girls on the school premises and informed the school principal as well as the in-charge of the children's home, following which police were alerted.
A police team from Sector 49 police station reached the school and found that the three girls, who study in the same class, had left the premises without permission on the pretext of going to the washroom.
Police immediately formed multiple teams and launched a search operation. CCTV footage was examined, and checks were conducted at nearby bus stands and metro stations. Based on the leads gathered during the search, police traced and recovered the three girls safely from Aligarh district around 4 pm, officials said. Police said the trio had left in a bus but did not reveal the reason behind their act. Further legal proceedings are underway.
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