Three Get Life Term In Ballia Triple Murder Case
The court sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in 2022 murder case and imposed a fine of Rs 1.85 lakh on each of the convicts.
By PTI
Published : July 18, 2026 at 6:56 PM IST
Ballia: A court here has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a 2022 murder case of a man and his two sons over a financial dispute and subsequent concealment of their bodies, police said on Saturday.
Superintendent of Police (Ballia) Omvir Singh said Additional District and Sessions Judge Saif Ahmad on Friday held -- Praveen Singh 'Bholu', his sons Sanjit Singh and Sonu Singh -- residents of Sonwani village under Haldi police station area guilty and awarded them life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.85 lakh on each of the convicts.
According to the prosecution, on the morning of May 31, 2022, the blood-stained body of Umashankar Singh (60), a resident of same locality, was found in his house.
The body of his son, Anand Vikram Singh (26), was later recovered from a well outside the village that had been covered with a concrete slab. His body bore multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.
The body of the other son, Sandeep Singh (40), was found in another well inside the village. The murders were allegedly committed over a dispute related to a financial transaction, the police said.
Omvir Singh said a case was registered against Praveen Singh alias Bholu, Sanjit Singh and Sonu Singh under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 401 (punishment for belonging to gang of thieves) of the IPC, along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.
After the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against all three accused, following which the court convicted them and awarded the sentence.
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