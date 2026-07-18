ETV Bharat / state

Three Get Life Term In Ballia Triple Murder Case

Ballia: A court here has sentenced three persons to life imprisonment in a 2022 murder case of a man and his two sons over a financial dispute and subsequent concealment of their bodies, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (Ballia) Omvir Singh said Additional District and Sessions Judge Saif Ahmad on Friday held -- Praveen Singh 'Bholu', his sons Sanjit Singh and Sonu Singh -- residents of Sonwani village under Haldi police station area guilty and awarded them life imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1.85 lakh on each of the convicts.

According to the prosecution, on the morning of May 31, 2022, the blood-stained body of Umashankar Singh (60), a resident of same locality, was found in his house.

The body of his son, Anand Vikram Singh (26), was later recovered from a well outside the village that had been covered with a concrete slab. His body bore multiple injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.