13 Get Life Term For Lynching Of Father-Son In Murshidabad During Protests Over Waqf Amendment Act

Kolkata: A court in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Tuesday sentenced 13 people to life imprisonment for the lynching of a man and his son during the protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Special public prosecutor Bivas Chatterjee said this is the country's second conviction in a mob lynching case and first in West Bengal. The fast-track court in Jangipur directed the state to give Rs 15 lakh compensation to the family of the victims.

Haragobinda Das (72) and his son Chandan Das (42) were killed by a mob at their house in Jafrabad in the Samserganj police station area on April 12. Chatterjee said the prosecution had prayed for capital punishment for the convicts, maintaining that the crime falls in the rarest of rare category.