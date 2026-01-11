Many SpiceJet Flights Cancelled, Several Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog In Delhi
Over a dozen trains are running around one to four hours late while six flights of SpiceJet were cancelled.
New Delhi: Dense fog severely affected visibility in several parts of north India, hitting both train and flight services in the national capital and the surrounding states.
Several trains arriving at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations are running late by one to four hours. On the other hand, many SpiceJet flights operating from Delhi are not operating today, causing inconvenience to passengers.
Situation at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station
11841 Geeta Jayanti Express and 12809 Mahakaushal Express are running 2.56 hours and 1.55 hours late respectively. 18477 Kalinga Utkal Express, 12715 Sachkhand Superfast Express and 16032 Andaman Express are all running around an hour late.
Trains arriving late at New Delhi Railway Station
20817 Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express is running 1.05 hours late and 22462 Shri Shakti AC Superfast Express is running late by 1.35 hours. 04086 Sirsa Express, 11841 Geeta Jayanti Express and 14315 Intercity Express are running 1.50 hours, 2.56 hours and 1.32 hours late respectively. 11078 Jhelum Express and 12423 Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express are running 1.10 hours and two hours late respectively while 16032 Andaman Express and 12716 Sachkhand Express are running one hour and 2.25 hours late respectively.
Anand Vihar Railway Station most affected
22405 Bhagalpur–Anand Vihar Terminal Garib Rath Express is running 4 hours late while 13257 Jansadharan Express is 3.50 hours late. 20507 Anand Vihar Terminal Rajdhani Express is 2.30 hours late and 13257 Jansadharan Express is 3.50 hours late.
Several flights cancelled
Air services have also been severely affected due to fog. As a result, many SpiceJet flights from Delhi were not operational today. Delhi–Mumbai SpiceJet flight SG 388, Delhi–Bagdogra SpiceJet flight SG 903, Delhi–Varanasi SpiceJet flight SG 718, Delhi–Leh SpiceJet flight SG 134, Delhi–Srinagar SpiceJet flight SG 130 and Delhi–Mumbai SpiceJet flight SG 668 all were cancelled.
Railways and airlines have appealed to passengers to confirm the status of their trains and flights before travelling.
Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said, "Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, train speeds are being controlled for safety reasons. This allows loco pilots to operate the trains safely by observing signals, thus preventing accidents, as safety and security are paramount for the railways. Therefore, passengers should check the status of their trains before leaving home to avoid inconvenience".
