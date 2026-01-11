ETV Bharat / state

Many SpiceJet Flights Cancelled, Several Trains Delayed Due To Dense Fog In Delhi

Many flights could not be operated as dense fog blankets Delhi ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Dense fog severely affected visibility in several parts of north India, hitting both train and flight services in the national capital and the surrounding states.

Several trains arriving at New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar railway stations are running late by one to four hours. On the other hand, many SpiceJet flights operating from Delhi are not operating today, causing inconvenience to passengers.

Situation at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station

11841 Geeta Jayanti Express and 12809 Mahakaushal Express are running 2.56 hours and 1.55 hours late respectively. 18477 Kalinga Utkal Express, 12715 Sachkhand Superfast Express and 16032 Andaman Express are all running around an hour late.

Trains arriving late at New Delhi Railway Station

20817 Bhubaneswar–New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express is running 1.05 hours late and 22462 Shri Shakti AC Superfast Express is running late by 1.35 hours. 04086 Sirsa Express, 11841 Geeta Jayanti Express and 14315 Intercity Express are running 1.50 hours, 2.56 hours and 1.32 hours late respectively. 11078 Jhelum Express and 12423 Dibrugarh–New Delhi Rajdhani Express are running 1.10 hours and two hours late respectively while 16032 Andaman Express and 12716 Sachkhand Express are running one hour and 2.25 hours late respectively.