20 Flights Cancelled At Ranchi Airport Due To Bad Weather Triggered By Cyclone 'Akvan'
Jharkhand has been experiencing cloudy weather coupled with light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone.
By PTI
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Ranchi: As many as 20 flights were cancelled at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Saturday due to inclement weather triggered by cyclone 'Akvan', an official said. Jharkhand has been experiencing cloudy weather coupled with light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone.
For safe landing or take-off, a visibility between 1,200 to 1,500 metres is required. "The visibility at Ranchi airport was around 1,000 metres until 1 pm," Airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.
In all, 20 scheduled flights were cancelled due to bad weather, including six Air India Express flights, an airport official said. In addition, four flights were diverted due to inclement weather. The state's weather is likely to improve from Sunday with clearing of clouds, an IMD official said.
"We are expecting the weather to improve from Sunday with dense fog in the morning hours. Clear sunshine is likely from November 23," Baburaj PP, director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.
Chaibasa Sadar in West Singhbhum district recorded the highest rainfall at 34.4 mm during the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday. Ghatsila in East Singhbhum district registered 32.6 mm of rainfall, Simega 28.2mm, Jamshedpur 22.2 mm, and Ranchi recorded 12.4 mm of rainfall.
The maximum temperature is likely to remain unchanged for the next 24 hours in the state, and thereafter it will start rising by 6 degrees Celsius during the next three days, according to the weather bulletin.
Similarly, the minimum temperature is likely to drop by 5 degrees Celsius over the next two days, it stated.
Ranchi registered a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above the normal, while Jamshedpur recorded a minimum of 19.6 degrees Celsius and Daltonganj at 19.8 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
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