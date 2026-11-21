ETV Bharat / state

20 Flights Cancelled At Ranchi Airport Due To Bad Weather Triggered By Cyclone 'Akvan'

A security officer stands on duty beneath the flight departure display board after several flights to New Delhi and Mumbai were cancelled at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. ( PTI )

Ranchi: As many as 20 flights were cancelled at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Saturday due to inclement weather triggered by cyclone 'Akvan', an official said. Jharkhand has been experiencing cloudy weather coupled with light rain since Friday under the influence of the cyclone.

For safe landing or take-off, a visibility between 1,200 to 1,500 metres is required. "The visibility at Ranchi airport was around 1,000 metres until 1 pm," Airport Director Vinod Kumar told PTI.

In all, 20 scheduled flights were cancelled due to bad weather, including six Air India Express flights, an airport official said. In addition, four flights were diverted due to inclement weather. The state's weather is likely to improve from Sunday with clearing of clouds, an IMD official said.

"We are expecting the weather to improve from Sunday with dense fog in the morning hours. Clear sunshine is likely from November 23," Baburaj PP, director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre, told PTI.

Chaibasa Sadar in West Singhbhum district recorded the highest rainfall at 34.4 mm during the past 24 hours till 8:30 am on Saturday. Ghatsila in East Singhbhum district registered 32.6 mm of rainfall, Simega 28.2mm, Jamshedpur 22.2 mm, and Ranchi recorded 12.4 mm of rainfall.