4 Fishermen Missing After Two Boats Capsize Off Kerala Coast
Officials said several fishing boats that had left from Vizhinjam and Sanghumugham could not be traced, and efforts were underway to establish contact
By PTI
Published : August 1, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Four fishermen went missing after two fishing boats capsized in separate incidents off the Thiruvananthapuram coast amid rough sea conditions, police said on Saturday.
In one incident, a fibre boat carrying four fishermen capsized near the Muthalappozhi estuary here at around 8.30 pm on Friday while returning after fishing. Police identified the missing fishermen as Shijin (32) and Freemon (28), both residents of Anchuthengu.
The boat owner, Jose, and another fisherman, Smith, managed to swim to safety. Family members of the missing fishermen staged a protest in front of the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station, alleging delay in launching the search operation.
A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said assistance of the Indian Navy had been sought to trace the missing fishermen. Anchuthengu Coastal Police, which registered a missing persons case, said the search operation was being carried out in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard but was being hampered by adverse weather conditions.
Muthalappozhi estuary has witnessed several fatal boat accidents over the years due to rough sea conditions and high waves. In another incident, a fishing boat carrying five fishermen capsized after leaving Vizhinjam harbour. Three fishermen were rescued, while two others remain missing, officials at the Vizhinjam Coastal Police Station said.
Officials said several fishing boats that had left from Vizhinjam and Sanghumugham could not be traced and efforts were underway to establish contact and locate vessels.
Meanwhile, the body of a fisherman who had gone missing after a fishing boat capsized near Neendakara harbour in Kollam district on Friday was recovered on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Radhakrishnan (48), a resident of Neendakara. His body was recovered during the search operation.
The search was continuing for his son, Gautam Krishna (26), who also went missing after the boat capsized near the harbour on Friday morning. The boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday after the 52-day annual trawling ban along the Kerala coast came to an end.
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