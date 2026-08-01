ETV Bharat / state

4 Fishermen Missing After Two Boats Capsize Off Kerala Coast

Thiruvananthapuram: Four fishermen went missing after two fishing boats capsized in separate incidents off the Thiruvananthapuram coast amid rough sea conditions, police said on Saturday.

In one incident, a fibre boat carrying four fishermen capsized near the Muthalappozhi estuary here at around 8.30 pm on Friday while returning after fishing. Police identified the missing fishermen as Shijin (32) and Freemon (28), both residents of Anchuthengu.

The boat owner, Jose, and another fisherman, Smith, managed to swim to safety. Family members of the missing fishermen staged a protest in front of the Anchuthengu Coastal Police Station, alleging delay in launching the search operation.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said assistance of the Indian Navy had been sought to trace the missing fishermen. Anchuthengu Coastal Police, which registered a missing persons case, said the search operation was being carried out in coordination with the Indian Coast Guard but was being hampered by adverse weather conditions.