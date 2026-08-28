ETV Bharat / state

58 FIRs Registered Over Cognisable Offences Along NH-202 In Manipur's Ukhrul: Police

In this image posted on May 30, 2026, security forces conduct search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas across the districts, in Manipur. A truck driver from West Bengal was killed, and a police constable was injured when suspected militants fired at a convoy of goods vehicles in Ukhrul district on Friday. ( PTI )

Imphal: A total of 58 FIRs were registered over incidents involving cognisable offences along National Highway 202 in Manipur's Ukhrul district since clashes broke out between Kuki and Naga communities in February, police said.

The district police disclosed in a status report filed on August 25 before the Manipur High Court in connection with a PIL, seeking directions to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of civilians and vehicles carrying essential supplies along NH-202.

"The District Administration and District Police, Ukhrul recognise NH-202 as the vital economic and supply lifeline for Ukhrul and Kamjong districts connecting with Imphal," the report said.

It said "prompt, firm and impartial legal and operational measures" were being continuously enforced to ensure free movement of vehicles, prevent road blockades and maintain public safety along the highway.

"All cognisable offences reported along NH-202 (Mahadev-T M Kasom stretch as mentioned by the petitioner) have been registered promptly at Litan Police Station. Since the onset of the conflict on February 8, 2026, 58 FIRs have been registered," the report said.