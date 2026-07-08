Several Feared Trapped As Under-construction Five-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi
Teams from the Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation, the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority, and other related agencies are working jointly to clear the debris.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 7:10 PM IST
New Delhi: Several people are feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction five-storey building in the Rohini area of New Delhi that collapsed on Wednesday afternoon amid continuous rainfall. Several vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.
Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said the incident took place in Sector-16 of Rohini, opposite House No. 16 G-5, near an MCD school. "The Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident at 4:19 pm and immediately launched a relief and rescue operation. Initially, a water tender, two water bowsers, a multipurpose vehicle, and an Incident Response Team (IRT) were dispatched to the spot. ADO Paras and STO Vishal are heading the relief efforts," he added.
Teams from the Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority, and other related agencies are working jointly to clear the debris and safely rescue any potential survivors trapped under the debris. Both heavy machinery and manual methods are being used to ensure a safe extraction. The area around the collapsed structure was cordoned off to facilitate rescue work.
Before specialised rescue teams arrived, locals began removing broken bricks, concrete slabs, and twisted iron rods with their bare hands in a desperate attempt to reach those trapped. Some residents also formed human chains to shift debris, while others brought shovels and other tools from nearby houses and construction sites.
Several videos of the rescue operation surfaced on social media, capturing the tense atmosphere at the site. One video released by the DFS showed rescuers using hydraulic cutters and specialised equipment to carefully remove heavy concrete slabs without causing further harm to those trapped underneath.
In the video, a firefighter could be seen lying flat on the rubble, peering through a narrow opening in an attempt to locate a trapped person. A hand could be seen emerging from beneath the debris, apparently signalling for help.
According to eyewitnesses, a loud sound was heard when the building came crashing down, prompting bystanders to run for life. Within moments, the entire building was reduced to rubble, disrupting traffic movement in the surrounding area.
There has been no official confirmation regarding casualties or injuries so far, and the administration states that the exact number of people affected will become clear after a thorough search in the debris. The cause of the building's collapse will also be investigated.
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