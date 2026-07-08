ETV Bharat / state

Several Feared Trapped As Under-construction Five-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi

New Delhi: Several people are feared trapped under the debris of an under-construction five-storey building in the Rohini area of New Delhi that collapsed on Wednesday afternoon amid continuous rainfall. Several vehicles parked nearby were also damaged.

Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Chief Fire Officer AK Malik said the incident took place in Sector-16 of Rohini, opposite House No. 16 G-5, near an MCD school. "The Delhi Fire Service received information about the incident at 4:19 pm and immediately launched a relief and rescue operation. Initially, a water tender, two water bowsers, a multipurpose vehicle, and an Incident Response Team (IRT) were dispatched to the spot. ADO Paras and STO Vishal are heading the relief efforts," he added.

Teams from the Delhi Police, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority, and other related agencies are working jointly to clear the debris and safely rescue any potential survivors trapped under the debris. Both heavy machinery and manual methods are being used to ensure a safe extraction. The area around the collapsed structure was cordoned off to facilitate rescue work.

Before specialised rescue teams arrived, locals began removing broken bricks, concrete slabs, and twisted iron rods with their bare hands in a desperate attempt to reach those trapped. Some residents also formed human chains to shift debris, while others brought shovels and other tools from nearby houses and construction sites.