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16 Feared Trapped As Garbage Mound Triggers Building Collapse In Pune

The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site

PUNE BUILDING COLLAPSE
A view of a collapsed building in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, in Pune on Wednesday. People feared trapped under the debris. (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 8, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Pune: At least 16 persons are feared trapped after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse, following heavy rains in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body, he said.

“The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building,” said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.

He said as many as 16 employees of the private company are believed to be inside the building. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force, fire brigade and ambulances have reached the spot and a rescue operation is underway, he said.

More details to follow....

TAGGED:

PIMPRI CHINCHWAD
WASTE GARBAGE MOUND COLLAPSE
PUNE RAINS
MOSHI BUILDING COLLAPSE
PUNE BUILDING COLLAPSE

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