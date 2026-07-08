ETV Bharat / state

16 Feared Trapped As Garbage Mound Triggers Building Collapse In Pune

A view of a collapsed building in the Moshi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad, in Pune on Wednesday. People feared trapped under the debris. ( ANI )

Pune: At least 16 persons are feared trapped after a huge mound of garbage crashed onto a three-storey building, causing it to collapse, following heavy rains in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Wednesday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred at Moshi, where the building was being used as an administrative office of a private company processing waste at the site on behalf of the civic body, he said.

“The administrative building was situated next to a mountain-like pile of legacy waste. Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building,” said Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi.