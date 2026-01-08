ETV Bharat / state

Several Fall Ill In Greater Noida After Drinking 'Contaminated' Water; Authority Denies Sewage Mixing

Noida: Several residents of Greater Noida’s Delta 1 Sector fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water, prompting health concerns and complaints of sewage mixing with the supply line, officials and residents said. The affected residents reported symptoms such as vomiting, fever, stomach ache and loose motion after consuming tap water in parts of the sector on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, officials of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) denied any mixing of sewage with the potable water supply, claiming tests conducted so far found the water to be clean. Rishipal Bhati, a resident and former president of the local residents' welfare association (RWA), told PTI on Thursday that overflow of sewage and leakage in pipelines, particularly in C Block, led to the problem.

“Around six to seven families fell ill with symptoms such as vomiting, fever and loose motion after consuming contaminated water,” he said, adding that similar complaints had earlier surfaced from other blocks as well.

The incident follows heightened concern over water safety following recent cases reported from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, where multiple deaths were linked to the consumption of contaminated water, and from Gandhinagar in Gujarat, where several people reportedly fell ill due to a polluted water supply.

Authorities across states have since stepped up monitoring and testing of drinking water sources. The residents of Delta 1 alleged that sewage water from blocked sewer lines was mixing with broken pipelines and reaching household taps. A resident complained of a severe stomachache after consuming tap water, while others said water leakage has been a recurring issue in the sector. Harendra Bhati, a resident of Beta 1 Sector located nearby, claimed that sewage overflow is a common problem in several parts of Greater Noida.

“I have raised the issue multiple times, but no permanent solution has been implemented,” he said. GNIDA officials said the authority took immediate note of the complaints on Wednesday, with a water department team visiting the affected homes and testing water samples.