ETV Bharat / state

85 Fall Ill After Eating Golgappas In Kota, Food Poisoning Suspected

Kota: About 85 people fell ill after eating golgappas in the Polai Khurd village in the Simalia area of ​​Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday. The affected individuals include children, women, and the elderly who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea around 4 am.

Upon receiving information about the incident, Digod SDM Deepak Mahawar, Deputy CMHO Dr Ghanshyam Meena, and BCMHO Dr Rajesh Samar reached the spot along with a team from the health department to screen the patients, who are suspected of suffering from food poisoning.

Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Narendra Nagar said 12 affected individuals, including five children, were sent to the community health centre (CHC) in Simalia for treatment, and 73 people were treated in the village itself. Preliminary investigations revealed that the affected individuals had consumed golgappas, he added.