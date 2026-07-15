85 Fall Ill After Eating Golgappas In Kota, Food Poisoning Suspected
CMHO Dr Narendra Nagar said 12 individuals, including five children, were sent to the Simalia CHC and 73 people were treated in Polai Khurd village.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Kota: About 85 people fell ill after eating golgappas in the Polai Khurd village in the Simalia area of Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday. The affected individuals include children, women, and the elderly who complained of vomiting and diarrhoea around 4 am.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Digod SDM Deepak Mahawar, Deputy CMHO Dr Ghanshyam Meena, and BCMHO Dr Rajesh Samar reached the spot along with a team from the health department to screen the patients, who are suspected of suffering from food poisoning.
Kota Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Narendra Nagar said 12 affected individuals, including five children, were sent to the community health centre (CHC) in Simalia for treatment, and 73 people were treated in the village itself. Preliminary investigations revealed that the affected individuals had consumed golgappas, he added.
As the golgappa seller, Harishankar, came from Soli village in Digod, a food safety team was sent to the area to inspect the site and collect samples. It was found that he doesn't have a food licence, and action will be taken against him under Section 58 of the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006, Nagar said.
Nagar said door-to-door screening was conducted in all 128 households in the village. "Additionally, nine water samples were collected, which have been sent for testing. Further action will be taken after the report is received," he added.
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