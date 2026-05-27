ETV Bharat / state

80 Fall Ill After Eating Food At Sangrur Wedding Ceremony

Sangrur: In a suspected case of food poisoning, about 80 people have reportedly fallen ill after eating food at a wedding ceremony at the Moonak area of Punjab's Sangrur and are undergoing treatment for diarrhoea at a hospital.

It has been learnt that they started vomiting soon after eating at the ceremony. "Those who have been admitted to the hospital had eaten food at the wedding ceremony, following which a large number of them fell ill. Strictest action should be taken against whoever served this poor quality food at the wedding ceremony," said the family member of a victim.

Families of the victims alleged that there was a shortage of beds at the hospital, as many patients had to be accommodated on the floor. This lack of facilities, coupled with poor management, has irked many of the patients' kin.