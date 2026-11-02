ETV Bharat / state

Several Elephant Tusks Missing From Storage Facility Of Uttarakhand's Lansdowne Forest Division

Dehradun: Several ivory tusks have reportedly been missing from the storage facility of Laldhang Range of the Lansdowne Forest Division in Uttarakhand's Dehradun for the past few days, and the forest department has yet to ascertain the exact number and weight of the objects.

What is more surprising is that the very department tasked with wildlife conservation and the prevention of wildlife trafficking was completely unaware that the tusks kept in its own storage had gone missing.

For a long time, no one felt the need for a periodic check the official records of these wildlife remains with the actual stock on hand. It was only when the higher authorities issued directives to verify the inventory of elephant tusks across all forest divisions that the discrepancy between the records and the actual number of tusks in the Laldhang Range store was found.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Neena Grewal said, "We are in the process of determining exactly how many tusks are missing and their weight. I had issued instructions for the verification of elephant tusks across the state. It has come to light that some tusks are missing, though the exact number is not yet known."