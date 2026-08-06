ETV Bharat / state

12 Districts Likely To Be Affected More Due To El Nino, Plan In Place To Tackle It: TN Agri Minister

Chennai: Forecast says that due to the super El Nino event, 12 districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to be affected more, state Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said on Thursday in the State Assembly.

Presenting the TVK regime's first agriculture budget, Vinoth said the budget has been prepared following consultations with stakeholders and farm schemes in vogue will continue to be implemented in addition to new initiatives.

On the super El Nino event, the minister said that efforts have been stepped up to tackle it in the state by implementing Tamil Nadu Agricultural University's action plan. The minister said that due to this phenomenon, severe impact is anticipated across the country, particularly during the Kuruvai season (June-July-early August).

"It has been predicted that 12 districts in Tamil Nadu will experience a severe impact. Hence, the District Agricultural Contingency Plan prepared by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University for all districts have been communicated to the district collectors, and all steps have been taken up to implement the contingency measures holistically," he said.

In order to enable farmers to access all schemes and technical advisory services of the Agriculture - Farmers Welfare Department under one roof, eight new buildings for Integrated Agricultural Extension Centres, each with a 300-metric tonne capacity godown, will be constructed in Tiruvannamalai, Katpadi and Gudiyatham (Vellore), Musiri (Tiruchirappalli), Narikudi (Virudhunagar), Bodinayakanur (Theni), Kayathar (Thoothukudi) and Thondamuthur (Coimbatore).

These centres will be established at a total outlay of Rs 27.82 crore from the Union and state government funds, he said.