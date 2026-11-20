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8 Die In Three Days After 'Consuming Spurious Liquor' In Manipur

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Imphal: At least eight people died in three days allegedly after consuming spurious liquor in Manipur's Chandel district, police said on Friday. Two of them lost their lives on Friday, while one breathed his last on Thursday and five on November 18, a police statement said.

"In view of the reports of eight deaths suspected to be associated with the consumption of adulterated liquor in Chakpikarong sub-division and adjoining areas of Chandel district, the general public is hereby advised to exercise utmost caution," it said.

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be medically established and is under investigation, the police statement said. The Chandel district police said the liquor, reportedly consumed by the deceased, was procured from Sugnu in Kakching district. "It is pertinent to mention that the alcohol which was reportedly consumed was bought from Sugnu, Kakching district," Chandel SP Dharmendra Kumar said in a letter to the deputy commissioner.