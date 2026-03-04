ETV Bharat / state

Four, Including Father-Son Duo, Die OF Suffocation After Entering Septic Tank In Sitamarhi

Sitamarhi: At least four people died of suffocation while trying to rescue a man who fell into a septic tank in Bihar's Sitamarhi district, police said, adding that the incident took place on Tuesday evening at around 7 PM in Ward No 13 of Kurhar Panchayat under the Bokhara police station area limits.

According to police, seven people became unconscious after inhaling toxic gas inside the septic tank. Four of them later died during treatment, they said.

Sitamarhi Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Ranjan said the incident happened when a man accidentally fell into the septic tank. "After he fell in, others began climbing down one by one to rescue him. Due to the depth of the tank and lack of ventilation, toxic gas accumulated inside. All of them suffocated," he said.

Villagers immediately pulled the victims out of the tank and rushed them to a nearby hospital. After first aid, four people in critical condition were referred to Sitamarhi Sadar Hospital. Despite medical efforts, they died during treatment, the senior police official added.