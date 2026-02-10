ETV Bharat / state

5 Lakh Devotees Likely To Visit Somnath Temple On Mahashivratri: Official

Somnath: Nearly five lakh devotees are expected to visit Gujarat’s Somnath Temple during the Mahashivratri festival this weekend, with officials noting a surge in visitors following last month’s 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv'. Preparations are in full swing at the world-famous Somnath temple for the Mahashivratri festival on February 15.

Keeping in mind the massive crowd expected this year, the temple administration and local authorities are making extensive arrangements for security and facilities, Gir Somnath District Collector N V Upadhyay told reporters on Monday.

The Somnath Swabhiman Parv was organised from January 8 to 11 as a national commemoration marking 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in January 1026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also attended the event.

“The number of devotees has increased significantly since the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’. On regular days, around 20,000 devotees used to visit the temple, but the number has now risen to nearly 75,000 per day. On the main day of the upcoming festival of Mahashivratri on February 15, around 5 lakh devotees are expected to visit the pilgrimage site,” Upadhyay said.