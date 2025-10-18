Seven Astamba Yatra Devotees Killed, 10 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Maharashtra's Nandurbar
Police said the mishap happened when the driver lost control of the vehicle that was moving at a high speed. A probe has been ordered.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 5:41 PM IST
Nandurbar: At least seven devotees were killed and over 10 sustained injuries when their vehicle, returning from the Astamba Yatra, turned turtle near Chandsaili Ghat in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Saturday morning, officials said. At least 40 passengers were onboard the vehicle when the accident occurred, they added.
Preliminary information suggests that the mishap took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle that was moving at a high speed. It overturned while negotiating a sharp turn on the ghat section. The impact of the collision was so severe that seven passengers died on the spot, police said, adding that more than 10 others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Taloda Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Doctors said several of the injured are critical, and the death toll may rise.
Shahada MLA Rajesh Padvi, who visited the accident spot, said, "Devotees returning from Astamba Yatra met with an accident near Chandsaili Ghat. Seven people have died on the spot, and the injured have been sent to Taloda Sub-Divisional Hospital and Nandurbar District Hospital. Relief work is underway for the injured."
Residents and passersby rushed to the spot to help in rescue operations. Teams comprising personnel from nearby police stations rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident. The accident spot was a scene of chaos and distress as the bodies were pulled out of the mangled vehicle. The process to identify bodies has been initiated. They will be handed over to their kin following an autopsy.
A pall of gloom has descended on the entire area after the tragic accident. The devotees were returning home after completing the Astamba Yatra, a religious pilgrimage that draws large numbers of participants from across the region every year. Asthamba is a religious place of the Nandurbar region and is located in Akrani Tehsil. Held for 10 to 15 days during Diwali, the Astamba fair is considered one of the most prominent fairs of tribals from South Gujarat and North West Maharashtra.
Also Read