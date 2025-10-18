ETV Bharat / state

Seven Astamba Yatra Devotees Killed, 10 Injured After Vehicle Overturns In Maharashtra's Nandurbar

Nandurbar: At least seven devotees were killed and over 10 sustained injuries when their vehicle, returning from the Astamba Yatra, turned turtle near Chandsaili Ghat in Maharashtra's Nandurbar district on Saturday morning, officials said. At least 40 passengers were onboard the vehicle when the accident occurred, they added.

Preliminary information suggests that the mishap took place when the driver lost control of the vehicle that was moving at a high speed. It overturned while negotiating a sharp turn on the ghat section. The impact of the collision was so severe that seven passengers died on the spot, police said, adding that more than 10 others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Taloda Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Doctors said several of the injured are critical, and the death toll may rise.

Shahada MLA Rajesh Padvi, who visited the accident spot, said, "Devotees returning from Astamba Yatra met with an accident near Chandsaili Ghat. Seven people have died on the spot, and the injured have been sent to Taloda Sub-Divisional Hospital and Nandurbar District Hospital. Relief work is underway for the injured."