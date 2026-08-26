Four People Were Crushed To Death By A Speeding Car In Supaul, Bihar, After The Driver Lost Control
A speeding car crushed the devotees who were singing devotional songs outside a temple, at Kataiya Chowk in Supaul, Reports Ashish Kumar
Published : August 26, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST
Supaul: Four people were killed when a speeding car crushed many people at Kataiya Goth Chowk in Supaul, Bihar, on Tuesday night. These people were singing devotional songs on the occasion of the Jhulan festival in the Bajrangbali temple located at Kataiya Chowk along the Supaul-Pipra main road on National Highway-327E.
A team from Pipra police station rushed to the spot and is now investigating the matter.
Four dead
The deceased have been identified as Bhuvaneshwar Yadav, resident of Kataiya Ward 11; Teelay Das, Rajo Das, resident of Ward 12; and Suren Yadav, resident of Ward 15. Meanwhile, two others, Ramchandra Yadav and Krishna Mohan Sah, were seriously injured. As soon as the screams were heard, local villagers were the first to reach the spot, and they sent all the injured to Sadar Hospital, Supaul, for treatment.
According to eyewitnesses, several devotees were engrossed in singing devotional songs near the temple premises. A speeding car went out of control and trampled devotees from this group. Immediately after this incident, the accused driver tried to flee from the accident spot and went a distance ahead and drove into a garage. Incidentally, the garage owner and employees were not present in the garage at that time, which helped to avert another major accident. After this incident, enraged local villagers took to the streets in protest.
Angry villagers protest
Local villagers sat in protest on the highway to protest the deaths. They demanded strict action against the accused driver. Angry villagers blocked the Supaul-Pipra main road, which led to long queues of vehicles on both sides, causing severe traffic jams. The villagers demanded severe action against the guilty driver and appropriate compensation to the families of the deceased.
The angry locals also caught the car driver and locked him inside a house, refusing to hand him over to the police. After officers from Pipra police station arrived at the spot, they made several attempts to evacuate him; however, the people refused to allow the police to take him into custody. The police made several efforts to convince the villagers to hand him over. However, the villagers were furious since the accused car driver is also a resident of Supaul. He was returning to Supaul with his wife and two children.
As soon as villagers called the Pipra police station to inform about the accident, Inspector Sanjay Yadav, SDM Manohar Kumar Sahu, and Cyber DSP Gaurav Gupta reached the spot with a team to conduct investigations and convince villagers to leave the highway. Police camped overnight at the accident spot in their efforts to convince the villagers to hand over the accused and call off their agitation. Meanwhile, police have seized the car and are investigating the case.
"A speeding car ran over people who were performing bhajan kirtan in the Bajrangbali temple complex on the roadside. In this incident, four villagers died on the spot. The police are investigating the cause of the incident and the identity of the driver. Police are taking all efforts to bring the situation under control and restore the traffic system smoothly," said Sanjay Yadav, Inspector of Pipra police station.