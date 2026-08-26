ETV Bharat / state

Four People Were Crushed To Death By A Speeding Car In Supaul, Bihar, After The Driver Lost Control

Angry locals have blocked the Supaul-Pipra main road on NH-327E after a speeding vehicle killed four people while they were performing devotional songs outside a Bajrangbali temple in Supaul ( ETV Bharat )

Supaul: Four people were killed when a speeding car crushed many people at Kataiya Goth Chowk in Supaul, Bihar, on Tuesday night. These people were singing devotional songs on the occasion of the Jhulan festival in the Bajrangbali temple located at Kataiya Chowk along the Supaul-Pipra main road on National Highway-327E. A team from Pipra police station rushed to the spot and is now investigating the matter. Four dead The deceased have been identified as Bhuvaneshwar Yadav, resident of Kataiya Ward 11; Teelay Das, Rajo Das, resident of Ward 12; and Suren Yadav, resident of Ward 15. Meanwhile, two others, Ramchandra Yadav and Krishna Mohan Sah, were seriously injured. As soon as the screams were heard, local villagers were the first to reach the spot, and they sent all the injured to Sadar Hospital, Supaul, for treatment. According to eyewitnesses, several devotees were engrossed in singing devotional songs near the temple premises. A speeding car went out of control and trampled devotees from this group. Immediately after this incident, the accused driver tried to flee from the accident spot and went a distance ahead and drove into a garage. Incidentally, the garage owner and employees were not present in the garage at that time, which helped to avert another major accident. After this incident, enraged local villagers took to the streets in protest.