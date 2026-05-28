ETV Bharat / state

Two Dead, Several Missing As Boat Capsizes In Ganga River In Patna

Patna: At least two persons died and six others went missing after a boat carrying around 15 people capsized in the Ganga river near Umanath Ganga Ghat here on Thursday morning.

The boat was moving towards the Diara area when it suddenly lost balance and turned turtle. The passengers were crossing the river to pick vegetables from their fields, sources said.

So far, locals have safely rescued seven people from the river. The bodies of two of the deceased was fished out while six people are still missing. It is feared that the death toll may rise further as State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and local divers are conducting search operations at various parts of the river.

The search area has been expanded as authorities suspect that the missing people may have been swept away by strong currents.

SDO Garima Lohia and SDPO Ramakrishna have reached the spot to supervise the rescue operations. Efforts are underway to trace the missing people at the earliest.