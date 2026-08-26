ETV Bharat / state

Six Dead, 20 Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana's Suryapet

Suryapet: At least six passengers were killed and around 20 others sustained critical injuries after a private bus crashed into the rear of a container truck near Dorakunta in Kodad mandal of Telangana's Suryapet district early Wednesday morning.

The accident took place when the private bus was enroute to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana, sources said.

Around 42 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, they added.

As per eyewitnesses, the incident occurred between 4:30 AM and 5 AM today. Receiving information, a team of police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.