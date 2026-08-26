Six Dead, 20 Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Into Container Truck In Telangana's Suryapet
Six passengers died in the accident, and approximately 20 others, who were injured, have been rushed to the hospital for treatment.
Published : August 26, 2026 at 7:36 AM IST
Suryapet: At least six passengers were killed and around 20 others sustained critical injuries after a private bus crashed into the rear of a container truck near Dorakunta in Kodad mandal of Telangana's Suryapet district early Wednesday morning.
The accident took place when the private bus was enroute to Eluru in Andhra Pradesh from Telangana, sources said.
Around 42 passengers were on board the bus at the time of the accident, they added.
As per eyewitnesses, the incident occurred between 4:30 AM and 5 AM today. Receiving information, a team of police and fire services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.
The injured were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Suryapet SP Narasimha also reached the spot to oversee the rescue operations. "The accident took place at around 5 AM. Six people have died. Another 10 to 12 people were injured. The condition of two of them is critical," informed SP Narasimha.
"Police and highway patrol teams reached within ten minutes of receiving the information about the incident. It seems the accident was a result of overspeeding by the bus. Further investigation is underway," the official added.
Further details about the accident and the identity of the victims and the injured are awaited.
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