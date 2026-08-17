7 Dead, Nearly A Dozen Injured In Stampede At Ashok Dham Temple In Bihar's Lakhisarai
Around 50,000 devotees had reportedly gathered at the temple to perform Jalabhishek on the third Monday of the holy Sawan month.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:41 AM IST|
Updated : August 17, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Patna: At least seven devotees were killed and around a dozen were seriously injured in a stampede near the famous Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Monday morning. Majority of the victims were women, officials said.
The stampede was allegedly triggered after an electricity pole carrying a supply cable broke and fell on the pilgrims, sparking rumours that people were getting electrocuted due to it. Panic spread through the crowd, with devotees running helter-skelter.
The incident occurred at around 6:40 AM as two trainloads of pilgrims arrived at the Lakhisarai railway station adding to the unprecedented rush at the Shiva temple on the occasion of the third Monday of the auspicious month of Sawan (Shravan).
"The incident occurred on the kuchcha (beaten or earthen) road leading to the temple. A cemented electricity pole snapped and fell near the place where the women were queueing up to go to the temple. It led to panic among the devotees," Lakhisarai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar told ETV Bharat.
"There are open land and farms on both sides of the path and women ran towards them in panic. Some of them slipped and fell as the open land was wet due to rains. Meanwhile, they were trampled by other devotees. Seven women have died in the incident," Kumar added.
Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed grief over the incident and condoled the loss of lives. "We have given necessary instructions to the administration for immediate and adequate treatment of the injured. May God grant peace to the departed soul and speedy recovery to the injured," CM Samrat said in a post on X.
So far, only four of the seven deceased have been identified. They include Hemlata Devi, Rinku Devi, Manmala Devi and Madhubala Devi.
Senior administrative officials, including Lakhisarai District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar and Superintendent of Police (SP) Prerna Kumar, were present on the spot at the time of filing the report.
लखीसराय के अशोकधाम की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है।— Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) August 17, 2026
हादसे में श्रद्धालुओं की मृत्यु की खबर से मन व्यथित है। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएं हैं।
घायलों के समुचित एवं त्वरित इलाज के लिए प्रशासन को आवश्यक निर्देश दिए गए हैं। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति…
Incidentally, this Monday coincided with Nag Panchmi, which led to more people thronging the temple than expected. "All of us, including the police, SSB jawans, and administrative officials were on duty right from 2:30 AM today. All necessary arrangements were in place. Yet this tragic incident happened. Two minutes of chaos left seven dead and many injured. All the injured have been admitted to hospital and a team of doctors is treating them," Lakhisarai DM Shailendra Kumar said.
The Ashok Dham temple had earlier witnessed a stampede in 2019, in which one person was killed and several others were injured.
On March 31 this year, nine people were killed and many others were injured in a stampede at the Sheetla Mata Temple at Maghra in Biharsharif in Nalanda district of Bihar.