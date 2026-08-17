ETV Bharat / state

7 Dead, Nearly A Dozen Injured In Stampede At Ashok Dham Temple In Bihar's Lakhisarai

Patna: At least seven devotees were killed and around a dozen were seriously injured in a stampede near the famous Ashok Dham temple in Lakhisarai district of Bihar on Monday morning. Majority of the victims were women, officials said.

The stampede was allegedly triggered after an electricity pole carrying a supply cable broke and fell on the pilgrims, sparking rumours that people were getting electrocuted due to it. Panic spread through the crowd, with devotees running helter-skelter.

The incident occurred at around 6:40 AM as two trainloads of pilgrims arrived at the Lakhisarai railway station adding to the unprecedented rush at the Shiva temple on the occasion of the third Monday of the auspicious month of Sawan (Shravan).

Seven Dead, Nearly A Dozen Injured In Stampede At Ashok Dham Temple In Bihar's Lakhisarai (ETV Bharat)

"The incident occurred on the kuchcha (beaten or earthen) road leading to the temple. A cemented electricity pole snapped and fell near the place where the women were queueing up to go to the temple. It led to panic among the devotees," Lakhisarai sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shivam Kumar told ETV Bharat.

"There are open land and farms on both sides of the path and women ran towards them in panic. Some of them slipped and fell as the open land was wet due to rains. Meanwhile, they were trampled by other devotees. Seven women have died in the incident," Kumar added.