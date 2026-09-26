ETV Bharat / state

Five Dead As SUV Collides With Truck In MP's Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur: Five persons, including three women, were killed after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Saturday evening, police said. The accident, which also left one person injured, took place near Chauka village, they said.

Five persons, all local residents aged between 30 and 50, were killed in the collision, Bijawar Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Ajay Kumar Rithoriya told PTI from the accident site, located around 20 km from the Chhatarpur district headquarters.

The injured person was rushed to the district hospital, he said. The truck involved in the accident was impounded, and its driver was taken into custody, according to him.