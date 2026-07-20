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Seven Dead As Landslide Hits Mud House In JK's Poonch

The incident occurred in the higher reaches of Loran village, and the rescue operation is underway

JK Poonch landslide
A stream flows down an area affected by torrential rain-triggered landslides and flash floods, at Dhara Sangla village of Surankote tehsil, in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, July 19, 2026. (PTI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 20, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Jammu: Seven people were killed when their house was struck by a landslide in the rain-hit Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred in the higher reaches of Loran village. The house hit by the landslide was made of mud, the officials said.

The rescue operation is underway. Among the seven killed, four were women, they said. Poonch has been battered by torrential rains since Saturday evening. Seventeen people, including the seven in Loran, have been killed, and six are missing.

More details to follow....

TAGGED:

JAMMU KASHMIR LANDSLIDE
JK LANDSLIDE NEWS
JK NEWS
JK POONCH LANDSLIDE

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