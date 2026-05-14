ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, 15 Injured In Coal Mine Wall Collapse In Bengal's Asansol

Kolkata: A worker was killed and at least 15 others were injured after a section of an underground mine wall collapsed following an 'air blast' at an Eastern Coalfields Limited colliery in West Bengal's Asansol on Thursday, a senior company official said. The accident took place around 10.30 am at Parashia colliery under ECL’s Kunustoria area in Jamuria when a group of miners was working underground, they said.

The 'air blast' occurred in Section 27 of the mine, trapping and injuring several workers inside, a senior police officer claimed. An air blast in a mine is a sudden, violent movement of air inside an underground mine caused by a rapid release of pressure.

"The impact of the blast threw workers in different directions inside the mine. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident," he said.