One Dead, 15 Injured In Coal Mine Wall Collapse In Bengal's Asansol
The accident took place around 10:30 am at Parashia colliery under ECL’s Kunustoria area in Jamuria when a group of miners was working underground
By PTI
Published : May 14, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Kolkata: A worker was killed and at least 15 others were injured after a section of an underground mine wall collapsed following an 'air blast' at an Eastern Coalfields Limited colliery in West Bengal's Asansol on Thursday, a senior company official said. The accident took place around 10.30 am at Parashia colliery under ECL’s Kunustoria area in Jamuria when a group of miners was working underground, they said.
The 'air blast' occurred in Section 27 of the mine, trapping and injuring several workers inside, a senior police officer claimed. An air blast in a mine is a sudden, violent movement of air inside an underground mine caused by a rapid release of pressure.
"The impact of the blast threw workers in different directions inside the mine. Rescue operations were launched immediately after the incident," he said.
Rescue teams, along with mine safety personnel and officials of the local administration, went to the spot and evacuated the injured workers. They were then taken to ECL-run hospitals, including Basra Hospital in Raniganj and Kalla Hospital in Asansol, he said, adding that one worker, identified as Debayan Munda, was declared dead.
Several of the injured workers are contractual labourers, the policeman said. "A detailed inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the exact cause of the accident," the senior police officer said, adding that the situation was under control.
Following the incident, several workers' unions alleged lapses in safety measures and accused the authorities of negligence. ECL authorities have so far not commented on the specific reason behind the accident, while assuring that the matter would be investigated.
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