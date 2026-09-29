ETV Bharat / state

One Dead, Two Injured As House Collapses During Renovation In Delhi's Tahirpur

New Delhi: A 45-year-old man was killed while two others sustained injuries after the roof of a bakery -- located in a building undergoing renovation -- collapsed in northeast Delhi's Tahirpur on Tuesday, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Satish, who operated the bakery on the ground floor of the building in Tahirpur village, they said.

The incident took place around 3.30 pm when construction work was underway on the first floor of the building. Satish and two workers -- Mahendra and Pappu -- were inside the bakery when the roof collapsed, officials said. Subsequently, locals rushed to the spot and pulled the trapped people out of the debris, also informing police and the fire department.

The fire department received information about the incident at 3.52 pm from Gali No 2, opposite Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, following which two fire tenders and an emergency-response team were rushed to the spot.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reached the spot and subsequently shifted the injured to Rajeev Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital by PCR and CATS ambulances, officials said.

The three rescued persons were identified as Satish (45), Mahendra (51) and Pappu (30). The medical officer on duty declared Satish brought dead, while Mahendra was admitted with injuries and Pappu was admitted in a serious condition, they said.