Four Dead, Two Injured As Car Rams Into Truck In MP's Mandsaur
The accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the injured persons are undergoing treatment in the district hospital
By PTI
Published : June 25, 2026 at 3:48 PM IST
Mandsaur: Four persons were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. The accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway around 11 am, they said.
"The speeding car hit the truck from behind near Sitamau town. While two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment," Sitamau police station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said.
The car was registered in Maharashtra, he said. Two injured persons are undergoing treatment in the district hospital here, and an investigation into the accident is underway, Prajapati said.
Also Read