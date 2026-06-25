ETV Bharat / state

Four Dead, Two Injured As Car Rams Into Truck In MP's Mandsaur

Mandsaur: Four persons were killed and two others injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said. The accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway around 11 am, they said.

"The speeding car hit the truck from behind near Sitamau town. While two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment," Sitamau police station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said.