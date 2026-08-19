ETV Bharat / state

2 Dead, 19 Hospitalised After Consuming Spurious Liquor In Gujarat's Bhavnagar

Bhavnagar: Two people have died, and 19 others have been hospitalised after consuming spurious liquor in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, officials said on Wednesday. Four bootleggers have been detained in this connection, they said. Gujarat is a 'dry' state where manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol are banned.

Bhavnagar Collector Manish Kumar said that two persons have died and 19 others have been hospitalised after consuming liquor from duplicate bottles of an IMFL (Indian Made Foreign Liquor) brand.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Nitesh Pandey said a group of people consumed liquor from a "duplicate" bottle of an IMFL brand at Kharakdi village a few days back, after which their health deteriorated.

A man subsequently died, and six others were admitted to various hospitals in Bhavnagar for treatment, he said. Another person died in suspicious circumstances at Sir T Hospital, and the exact cause of his death was being verified, Nilam Bagh police station inspector DP Udankat said.

Bootleggers from Vartej and other police station areas in the city have been detained, SP Pandey told reporters.

"Upendrasinh Gohil, a resident of Kharakdi village, died at Sir T Hospital (government hospital at Bhavnagar). Six other persons are admitted to Sir T and two-three other hospitals in the city and are undergoing treatment," he said.