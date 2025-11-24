ETV Bharat / state

3 Children Killed, 2 Injured After Car Falls Into Pond In West Bengal's Howrah

Kolkata: Three children died and two others suffered injuries when the car in which they were returning home from school fell into a pond at Uluberia in West Bengal’s Howrah district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The accident took place near Bohira Chowrasta at Uluberia around 3.30 pm, they said. The deceased children were identified as Ishika Mondal (7), Arin De (9), and Saubhik Das (11), a senior police officer said.

"The children were rushed to a nearby hospital, where three of them were declared dead. Two others are undergoing treatment," he said. The vehicle was taken out of the pond with the help of cranes and impounded.