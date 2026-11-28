12 Children Involved In Begging Rescued In JK's Reasi
Police, in collaboration with NGO Prayas Foundation, rescued the children from Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine
By PTI
Published : November 28, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Jammu: At least 12 children allegedly engaged in begging were rescued during a coordinated joint operation in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
Acting on specific information, a police team, in collaboration with NGO Prayas Foundation, rescued the children from Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, a police spokesperson said.
He said the initiative highlights the commitment of Police towards preventing child exploitation, safeguarding vulnerable children and ensuring their safety, dignity and well-being.
All rescued children are being provided necessary care and support, while further procedures for their rehabilitation and welfare are being undertaken in accordance with the law, the spokesman said.
Special drives against child begging and exploitation will continue across the district, the spokesman said, reaffirming Reasi Police's commitment to protecting children from exploitation and safeguarding their rights and well-being.
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