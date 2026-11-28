ETV Bharat / state

12 Children Involved In Begging Rescued In JK's Reasi

Jammu: At least 12 children allegedly engaged in begging were rescued during a coordinated joint operation in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.

Acting on specific information, a police team, in collaboration with NGO Prayas Foundation, rescued the children from Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, a police spokesperson said.

He said the initiative highlights the commitment of Police towards preventing child exploitation, safeguarding vulnerable children and ensuring their safety, dignity and well-being.

All rescued children are being provided necessary care and support, while further procedures for their rehabilitation and welfare are being undertaken in accordance with the law, the spokesman said.