ETV Bharat / state

Over 100 Children Engaged In Labour Rescued By Police In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Over 100 children who were allegedly engaged in labour at various establishments in the city were rescued on Saturday during a special drive to prevent child labour, police said. The special drives were conducted by teams of the East and Northeast divisions of the Bengaluru Police following the directions of City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, they said.

The objective of the drive was to prevent child labour and identify and rescue children engaged in labour. According to police, 85 teams headed by officers were formed to check all godowns, marketplaces, hotels, lodges, bakeries, bus stops, railway stations, apartments, construction sites, etc in all police station limits of East Division.

A total of 917 premises were checked, and 71 children engaged in labour were rescued. Legal action has been initiated against persons who employed children for work. Verification of the age of the children is going on. After confirmation, will register more FIRs, a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, in the northeast division, during the drive, inspections were conducted at approximately 295 locations, including garages, marts, repair shops, hotels, markets, bars and restaurants.