ETV Bharat / state

Six Children Drown In Separate Incidents In 2 Odisha Districts

Bhubaneswar: Six children, including three girls, drowned in separate incidents in Odisha’s Ganjam and Sundergarh districts on Wednesday, police said. The three girls drowned in the Shankh River in Salangabahal village within Raiboga police station limits in Sundergarh district while collecting sand for Karma Puja around 9 am, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Geetika Sahu (6), Sibika Sahu (6) and Sruti Sahu (8), all residents of Majhatoli. Their bodies were sent to a local hospital for post-mortem examination, a police officer said.

In another incident, a class 8 student drowned in a village pond within Digapahandi police station limits in Ganjam district while immersing a Ganesh idol around 10 am. The boy, identified as Sitanshu Jena, was rushed to Digapahandi hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

In the third incident, two 14-year-old students drowned in the Ghodahad river while taking part in the immersion of a Ganesh idol this morning, police said. The deceased have been identified as Adarsh Sahu and Preetam Sameli, residents of the Hinjilicut municipality area, also in Ganjam district.